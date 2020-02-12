'Play rock, paper, scissors instead of Super Over'

Source:

Edited By:

February 12, 2020 18:32 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Jimmy Neesham can be seen doing a fist pump. Photograph: Jimmy Neesham/Twitter

The International Cricket Council's official handle, on Wednesday, joked that the teams can play rock, paper, scissors instead of Super Overs when the normal cricket match ends as a tie.

The ICC posted the comment on Twitter as a reply to New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham's post. Neesham had posted a picture of himself and India's KL Rahul during the third ODI at the Bay Oval. In the picture, both Rahul and Neesham can be seen doing a fist pump, but the cricketer captioned the post as: "Paper, scissors, rock".

ICC retweeted the post of Neesham and wrote: "Perhaps we do this instead of super overs".

In the T20I series between India and New Zealand, the third and fourth match went into the Super Over, and the Men in Blue managed to come out triumphant both times.

Rahul replied, "Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit."

Neesham will play under Rahul's leadership in 2020 Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, which is expected to start from last week of March or early April. Neesham was bought by KXIP for the base price of INR 50 lakh in the auction last year.