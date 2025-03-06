PIX: Williamson, Ravindra tons power NZ into Champions Trophy final

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra put on a match-winning partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket against South Africa. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand booked their place in the final of the Champions Trophy against India after sparkling hundreds by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson helped them earn a 50-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, New Zealand racked up a tournament record 362/6 on the back of a 164-run stand between Ravindra and Williamson.



David Miller smashed an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls while Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma struck half-centuries but South Africa managed 312/9 in reply.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Mitchell Santner, captaining New Zealand in a global tournament for the first time, used seven bowlers and led by example with a match-turning 3/43.



"It's a cool feeling (to make the final). We were challenged by a good side," Santner said after the runfest at the Gaddafi Stadium.



"We were pretty happy with 360 obviously but we know with the power South Africa have, it was going to be a challenge."

IMAGE: Kane Williamson celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand lost opener Will Young in the eighth over after Santner elected to bat.



Ravindra and Williamson combined in a mammoth second-wicket stand in what looked like the coming together of the present and future of New Zealand's batting.



The curly-haired Ravindra and the cool-as-a-cucumber Williamson scored over a run-a-ball rate to deflate South Africa.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Williamson got a reprieve after completing his fifty when Heinrich Klaasen dived to his right but could not hold on to the catch.



Ravindra was flawless at the other end and raced to a 93-ball hundred before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 108, which included 13 fours and a six.



All of Ravindra's five hundreds in one-day internationals have come in International Cricket Council events, including two in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Tom Latham is bowled by South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Williamson played two ramp shots in Wiaan Mulder's sixth over - the first brought up his 15th ODI hundred and the second his downfall. Williamson's 102 was studded with 10 fours and two sixes.



Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips chipped in with brisk 49s as New Zealand eclipsed Australia's 356/5 against England last month as the highest team total in the tournament's history.



New Zealand began their defence well as Kyle Jamieson started with a maiden over and Matt Henry got rid of Ryan Rickelton in his third.

IMAGE: David Miller hits a boundary. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Bavuma (56) and Van der Dussen (69) revived South Africa with a run-a-ball stand of 105 before Santner hollowed out their middle order.



The spinner removed both the set batters and dismissed Heinrich Klaasen to put New Zealand on top.



Player of the match Ravindra dismissed Aiden Markram (31) but Miller would not go down without a fight.

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He smacked four sixes and 10 fours in his blistering knock that proved South Africa could have done better with enough wickets in hand.

"363 was always going to be tough," Bavuma said.



"We needed someone to play well. David did that but we needed someone else."



"Credit to their batters, they put us under pressure."



New Zealand will fly to Dubai for Sunday's final against India, who prevailed when the sides faced each other in a group match.



India have refused to tour Pakistan due to security concerns and have played all their matches in Dubai.