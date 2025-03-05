Harbhajan's Cheeky Dig At Pakistan...

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh reminded Pakistan that it wouldn't be hosting the Champions Trophy final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Harbhajan Singh took a dig at Pakistan after India sealed their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

With the summit clash now set for Dubai, Harbhajan reminded Pakistan, 'Pehle, Pakistan tournament se bahar, aur ab final Pakistan se bahar (First, Pakistan was knocked out of the tournament, and now, the final is out of Pakistan)'.

The decision to shift India's games to a neutral venue had been made beforehand, ensuring that both the semi-final and final would be moved out of Pakistan if Rohit Sharma's side progressed beyond the league stage.

Pakistan's campaign ended in heartbreak as the crucial match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain, sealing their early exit from the tournament.