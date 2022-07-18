Virat Kohli's dismal form continues

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed by Reece Topley. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Virat Kohli’s poor form continued as he got out for 17 off 22 balls in the third ODI against England at Old Trafford.

India were chasing 260 runs in a virtual finale when Kohli walked in with the score reading 21/2.

As has often been the case with him in recent times, Kohli looked good until he was in the middle, but one small mistake and the maestro was walking back shaking his head.

In the third ODI, he edged one to Jos Buttler after Reece Topley bowled a ball that angled across. It was exact carbon copy shot that he offered to David Willey at Lord’s, only this time Topley pushed it just a bit full; nonetheless, the result was the same. Fine edge and caught by keeper.

The star batter has managed only 32 runs in the two innings of the ODI series.