PIX: Virat Kohli is first owner of Audi Q8

January 16, 2020 14:46 IST

India’s cricket team captain, Virat Kohli happens to be an avid motoring enthusiast and a quite a fan of Audi cars.

So when Audi India launched the new Q8 SUV in India, Kohli was handed the keys of the first Audi Q8.

The Q8 is a premium luxury SUV, which will be positioned above the Audi Q7, to be the company’s new flagship offering in the country. The Audi Q8 is priced at Rs.1.33 cr.

Kohli boasts of a number of luxury cars like the Q7, Audi RS5, Audi RS6, A8 L, R8 V10 LMX, Bentley Continental GT and Range Rover.

Take a look at the Audi Q8: