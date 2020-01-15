News
Concussed Pant ruled out of second Aus ODI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: January 15, 2020 19:52 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the first ODI in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia on Friday. The young wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't recovered from the concussion he suffered during the series-opener.

 

While the team reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Pant is set to travel to Bengaluru for rehabilitation following the standard concussion protocols.

Pant is the first international from the country to be ruled out after the ICC put concussion protocols in place.

"He (Pant) is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," read a statement from the BCCI.

Pant did not take the field for the second half of the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday after being hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer, the delivery that brought about his dismissal.

"After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the 1st ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist.

"He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru, to undergo his rehabilitation protocol," the statement added.

Since the third ODI is in Bengaluru on January 19, it is expected that a call could be taken on his participation in the third ODI after observing his physical condition in the next 72 hours.

Pant scored 28 off 33 balls in the Mumbai ODI. While Rahul kept wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series-opener, their biggest win against the sub-continental giants.

