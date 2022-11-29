News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Ready For Final ODI

Team India Ready For Final ODI

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 29, 2022 16:11 IST
The Indian team hit the nets in Christchurch on Tuesday on the eve of their must-win third and final One-Day International against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand lead the ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by seven wickets while the second match in Hamilton was abandoned after just 12.5 overs in the Indian innings because of heavy rain.

The weather forecast for the third ODI is not encouraging with some rain predicted on Wednesday.

Head Coach V V S Laxman kept a close watch on the proceedings during the practice session as the players went through the grind. VVS was seen having a long chat with Suryakumar Yadav while Captain Shikhar Dhawan worked hard on his batting.

The bond between young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik was unmissable while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal also practiced together.

A look at India's nets on Tuesday:

 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India in the first ODI with a quickfire 80. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Arshdeep and Umran share strong bonding on and off the field. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: VVS speaks to SKY. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Will Sanju Samson be in the playing mix on Wednesday or will he be left on the bench yet again? Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Will we see KulCha in action in the third ODI? Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Shikhar aka Gabbar means business in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Washington Sundar is enjoying his time with the team after a long injury lay-off. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
