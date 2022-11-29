Team India Ready For Final ODI

The Indian team hit the nets in Christchurch on Tuesday on the eve of their must-win third and final One-Day International against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.
New Zealand lead the ODI series 1-0 after winning the first game by seven wickets while the second match in Hamilton was abandoned after just 12.5 overs in the Indian innings because of heavy rain.
The weather forecast for the third ODI is not encouraging with some rain predicted on Wednesday.
Head Coach V V S Laxman kept a close watch on the proceedings during the practice session as the players went through the grind. VVS was seen having a long chat with Suryakumar Yadav while Captain Shikhar Dhawan worked hard on his batting.
The bond between young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik was unmissable while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal also practiced together.
A look at India's nets on Tuesday: