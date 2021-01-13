Lyon hails Siraj for calling out racial abuse at SCG

Source:

January 13, 2021 09:46 IST

'I just really hope in a whole world society we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj complains to the umpire during Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Grournd on Sunday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said there is no room for racial abuse in sport and hailed India pacer Mohammad Siraj for calling out racial abuse during the recently-concluded third Test in Sydney.

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint after some people at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the Sydney Test.



"There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said on Wednesday.



"I think it is quite disgusting, to be honest. Yes, I have been on the other end of it copping abuse, whether that is England, New Zealand, South Africa, or wherever it may be. But there is no room for it. As a player you have got to try your best to block it out," he added.



During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.



This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands. Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.



India batted resiliently through the final day to snatch a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia, leaving the series tied at 1-1 heading into the final match in Brisbane.



"If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials," Lyon said.



"It will be up to that player and how they have been affected. I just really hope in a whole world society we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused. Cricket is a sport for all and it comes down to players and how they have been affected," he added.