PIX: Sri Lanka team leave for Pakistan despite security concerns

September 24, 2019 13:38 IST

IMAGE: The team were blessed by saffron-robed Buddhist monks. Photographs: SLC/Twitter

Sri Lanka's national cricket squad left for Pakistan on Tuesday expressing confidence in security promises by the hosts despite reports that the team could be targeted by militants.

The Tour includes three ODIs in Karachi and three T20 internationals in Lahore.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced that 10 of its main players including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and national T20 skipper Lasith Malinga pulled out due to security concerns.

But the captain of the Twenty20 squad, Dasun Shanaka, said Tuesday he had no misgivings about returning to Pakistan after they played a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017, their first since the 2009 attack.

Since then most international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country, leaving Pakistan to play nearly all their 'home' games in the United Arab Emirates.

The team left Colombo where they were blessed by saffron-robed Buddhist monks.

ODI skipper Lahiru Thirimanne said he also had no concerns and they had been given assurances of a very high degree of protection in Pakistan, usually reserved for visits by heads of state.

Sri Lanka's cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.