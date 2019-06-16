News
PIX: South Africa get first World Cup win in comfortable fashion

PIX: South Africa get first World Cup win in comfortable fashion

June 16, 2019 00:59 IST

Hashim Amla

IMAGE: South Africa's Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock celebrate. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

South Africa finally got a World Cup win under their belt as they eased to a nine-wicket triumph over Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of a semi-final berth.

 

Imran Tahir

IMAGE: Imran Tahir set up the victory with four wickets. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Leg spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29 as he engineered an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets for 18.

South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa’s World Cup campaign back on track. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The South Africans then set about the slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock put together a 104-run opening wicket partnership before De Kock was dismissed for 68.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
