PIX: South Africa get first World Cup win in comfortable fashion

June 16, 2019 00:59 IST

IMAGE: South Africa's Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock celebrate. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

South Africa finally got a World Cup win under their belt as they eased to a nine-wicket triumph over Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of a semi-final berth.

IMAGE: Imran Tahir set up the victory with four wickets. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Leg spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29 as he engineered an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets for 18.

IMAGE: South Africa’s World Cup campaign back on track. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The South Africans then set about the slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.

Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock put together a 104-run opening wicket partnership before De Kock was dismissed for 68.