Rediff.com  » Cricket » Road Safety World Series: Sehwag, Sachin roll the clock back...

Road Safety World Series: Sehwag, Sachin roll the clock back...

March 05, 2021 23:34 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as they turned the clock back with their class batting act.

The Road Safety World Series got off to a flying start with India Legends registering a crushing 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends on Friday, at Raipur.

India Legends Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar turned the clock back with their class batting act as the duo with their unbeaten 114-run opening partnership saw India achieve an easy target of 110 runs in 10.1 overs.  

 

Sehwag smashed 80 off 35 balls with 10 boundaries and 5 sixes while Tendulkar scored a sedate 33 off 26 balls with five boundaries as India crossed the finish line to grab the top spot in the table.

Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag was ruthless in his approach and did not spare even the good balls of Bangladesh bowlers.

Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh and Vinay Kumar grabbed a couple of wickets each while Manpreet Gony and Yusuf Pathan also got their names in the wickets column with 1 each.

Opener Nazimuddin top-scored for the visitors with 49 off 33 balls while Javed Omar and Rain Saleh were the only other batsmen to reach double figures, both scoring 12 runs each, while the rest of the Bangladesh batsmen fell for single digit scores.

