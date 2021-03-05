Pant more than ready to fill Dhoni's shoes, feels Rohit

Source:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma feels Rishabh Pant is ready to follow the footsteps of the former captain MS Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Rohit Sharma feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is ‘more than ready’ to fill the void created after former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in modern-day cricket, Dhoni was also the master tactician behind the stumps and after Pant's heroics on the second day of the fourth Test, Rohit feels Pant is ready to follow the footsteps of the former captain.

On being asked if Pant was ready to fill the void created by Dhoni's retirement, Rohit was way less diplomatic than some of his peers.

"He is more than ready I guess. He seems to be doing the job for us."

Rohit defended Pant's approach in Test cricket saying that the wicket-keeper batsman has his own style of batting and one must back him. The opening batsman also revealed the team has given the license to Pant to play his natural game.