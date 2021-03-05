News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant more than ready to fill Dhoni's shoes, feels Rohit

Pant more than ready to fill Dhoni's shoes, feels Rohit

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 05, 2021 19:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma feels Rishabh Pant is ready to follow the footsteps of the former captain MS Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Rohit Sharma feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is ‘more than ready’ to fill the void created after former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement.

 

Considered one of the greatest finishers in modern-day cricket, Dhoni was also the master tactician behind the stumps and after Pant's heroics on the second day of the fourth Test, Rohit feels Pant is ready to follow the footsteps of the former captain.

On being asked if Pant was ready to fill the void created by Dhoni's retirement, Rohit was way less diplomatic than some of his peers.

"He is more than ready I guess. He seems to be doing the job for us."

Rohit defended Pant's approach in Test cricket saying that the wicket-keeper batsman has his own style of batting and one must back him. The opening batsman also revealed the team has given the license to Pant to play his natural game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Pant's flamboyant hundred puts India on top
PIX: Pant's flamboyant hundred puts India on top
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs England, 4th Test, Day 2
'Pant will be an all-time great'
'Pant will be an all-time great'
Licensed-to-thrill Pant repays India's faith
Licensed-to-thrill Pant repays India's faith
Owner of car in Ambani bomb scare case found dead
Owner of car in Ambani bomb scare case found dead
Were raided in 2013 too: FM on Taapsee, Anurag raids
Were raided in 2013 too: FM on Taapsee, Anurag raids
We're going strong: Farmers' protest enters 100th day
We're going strong: Farmers' protest enters 100th day

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

What makes Rishabh Pant so special...

What makes Rishabh Pant so special...

'Pant showed great courage, probably his finest knock'

'Pant showed great courage, probably his finest knock'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use