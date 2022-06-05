News
PIX: Root century leads England to victory over NZ at Lord's

PIX: Root century leads England to victory over NZ at Lord's

June 05, 2022 17:25 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century. hotograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to masterfully guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on a gloomy fourth morning of the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

 

Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 Test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.

Joe Root

IMAGE: England's Joe Root celebrates winning the match with Ben Foakes. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

New Zealand’s seamers, previously so potent through the Test, found no swing on a cold morning and failed to test the batsmen as the pair picked off the runs with little alarm after England had resumed at 216 for five, needing 61 for victory.

England captain Ben Stokes can celebrate victory in his first Test in charge and will be targeting a series win when the second of three Tests gets underway at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
