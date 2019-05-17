$4m prize for 2019 World Cup winners!

May 17, 2019 14:35 IST

Runners-up to get $ 2 million, incentives for winning each of the 45 league matches.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after winning the 2015 World Cup. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn a purse of $4 million (Rs 28 crore), the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that they will lift at Lord’s on 16 July.

The total prize pot of $10 million (Rs 70 crore) will see the runners-up assured of $2 million and the losing semifinalists $ 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues from 30 May.

There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best playing each other in a round-robin format.

2019 World Cup prize money break-up: Amount Total Winners (1) $ 4,000,000 $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Runners-Up (1) $ 2,000,000 $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Losing Semi-Finalists (2) $800,000 $800,000 $1,600,000 Winners of Each League Stage Match (45) $ 40,000 $40,000 $1,800,000 Teams that do pass the League Stage (6) $ 100,000 $100,000 $600,000 TOTAL $10,000,000 $10,000,000

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 5. India then travel to London where they will square off against defending champions Australia at The Oval on June 9, while Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be the stage of their third league match against New Zealand on June 13.



In a repeat of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, India will take on Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16 and return to Southampton to play Afghanistan on June 22.



India will be back at Old Trafford for their sixth league game against the West Indies, which will be played on June 27, two days and 36 years after that famous 1983 World Cup final when India defeated the Windies and won the championship for the first time.



Edgbaston in Birmingham will host India's matches against England and Bangladesh on June 30 and July 2 respectively, while their ninth and final league game will be at Headingley, Leeds, against Sri Lanka on July 6.