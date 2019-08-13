PIX: Rohit, Dhawan, Shreyas relax ahead of third ODI

August 13, 2019 19:29 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Khaleel Ahmed. Photograph: Khaleel Ahmed/Instagram

Team India might be preparing for the third and final ODI against West Indies, on Wednesday, but that hasn't stopped the team from from soaking in the sights of the Caribbean.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed were seen on a boat with West Indies stars Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran.

Dhawan shared a post on his Instagram, and wrote, “Open water, the greenery and fresh air = bliss.”

Shreyas Iyer was seen making a splash. Take a look at the video.