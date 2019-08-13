News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Ashes: Hazlewood, Starc find spot in Australia's 12-member squad

2nd Ashes: Hazlewood, Starc find spot in Australia's 12-member squad

August 13, 2019 17:15 IST

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood during Australian training session. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, announced 12-member squad for the second Ashes Test against England.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are named in the team while fast bowler James Pattinson is rested for the second Test. Australia won the first Test of the series by 251-runs and had a lead of 1-0 in the five-match Ashes series.

 

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is scheduled from August 14 to August 18 at Lord's Cricket Ground. 

Australia's 12-member squad for the second Test:

Tim Paine (c/wk), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

 

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

No conflict of interest in Rahul Dravid's case: COA

No conflict of interest in Rahul Dravid's case: COA

Women's T20 cricket added to 2022 Commonwealth Games

Women's T20 cricket added to 2022 Commonwealth Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use