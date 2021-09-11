News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Rohit, Bumrah touch down in UAE for IPL

By Rediff Cricket
September 11, 2021 17:19 IST
Rohit Sharma and his family arrive at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his family arrive at the team hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Photographs: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

 

They flew out of Manchester to Abu Dhabi in a charter flight.

"CAPTAIN Aala Re! Welcome home, Ro, Ritika and Sammy," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"It's BOOM o'clock in Abu Dhabi. Welcome back, JB & Sanjana," it added.

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan at the team hotel 

They will now undergo six days of quarantine and then will link up with the Mumbai Indians squad. Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi.

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Rediff Cricket
