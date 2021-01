PIX: Pucovski, Labuschagne give Australia upperhand

January 07, 2021 13:56 IST

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini celebrates after dismissing Australia opener Will Pucovski on Day 1 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia looked destined for their biggest score of the series against India after a half century from debutant opener Will Pucovski helped them to 166 for two at the end of the rain-disrupted first day of the third Test in Sydney on Thursday.

Pucovski rode his luck for his 62 but his partnership of 100 with Marnus Labuschagne for the second wicket established a solid platform for the hosts as they look to break a 1-1 tie in the four-match series.

IMAGE: Will Pucovski bats during the opening day of the third Test at SCG. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Labuschagne notched his ninth Test half-century to finish the day on 67 not out with Steve Smith unbeaten on 31 at the other end in a potentially ominous stand between Australia's two best batsmen.



"Nice to spend a bit of time out there," said Smith, who had scored only 10 runs in his four previous innings in the series.



"Nice partnership building with Marnus and hopefully we can bat for a while tomorrow."

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia's previous best tally in the series was their 200 in a losing effort in the second Test in Melbourne and they overhauled their opening partnership for Sydney in an effort to improve matters.



David Warner returned after missing the first two Tests with a groin injury but his stay at the crease was brief and he departed for five swatting at a Mohammed Siraj delivery that flew to Cheteshwar Pujara in the slips.



The rain descended soon afterwards with only seven overs completed and it was four hours before the skies cleared and Pucovski was able to return to the crease.

IMAGE: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant puts down Will Pucovski's catch off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was twice dropped behind the stumps by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and survived a run-out scare but made the most of his reprieves to reach the half century with his fourth boundary.



His innings ended when he was trapped lbw to give Indian seamer Navdeep Saini his first Test wicket as he also made his debut as a replacement for the injured Umesh Yadav.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

After a second outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney, the match was being played in front of a reduced attendance of around 10,000 fans with the wearing of masks compulsory for fans except when they are eating or drinking.



The fourth Test is scheduled to start in January 15 in Brisbane but reports persist that India might refuse to head north because of the quarantine measures they will face in Queensland.