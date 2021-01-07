BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital

Source:

Last updated on: January 07, 2021 11:47 IST

IMAGE: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly leaves Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after being discharged on Thursday. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on Thursday.

The treating doctors will keep a "constant vigil" on his health, and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday, but decided to stay a day more in the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a bulletin, the hospital said: "Report of routine blood tests are satisfactory; Echocardiography shows preserved left ventricular function with an ejection fraction of 56 percent."

It also said that Ganguly had an "uneventful day".

The former India captain was hospitalized at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors conducted angioplasty on him.

Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, on Tuesday, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, added Dr Basu, while informing the reporters about Ganguly’s health.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital.

He said Ganguly’s heart is now as strong as it was when the he was a 20-years-old.