Chinappa enters Japan Open semifinals

Chinappa enters Japan Open semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 12, 2025 10:53 IST

Joshna Chinappa

IMAGE: Joshna Chinappa. Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Seasoned Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa defeated Egyptian Nardine Garas in straight games to storm into the semifinals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger event in Yokohama, Japan.

The 39-year-old former women's world No 10 beat Egyptian second seed Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

 

Joshna will now take on fourth seed Egyptian Rana Ismail in the last-four stage.

Earlier, the former Asian champion and world doubles champion defeated French fifth seed Lauren Baltayan 11-7,11-4, 11-9 in the second round, and Malaysian Anrie Goh 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the opening round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
