PIX: Kohli and Co. gear up for series vs Australia

Players have two net sessions; Jadeja grinds it out, only spinners called as net bowlers

Team India began their preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

The two rivals will face off in the first Test of a four-match series at the city's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on February 9.

The likes of senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj who were rested for the T20Is against New Zealand, and have rejoined the team as India aim to qualify for the final of World Test Championship 2021 - 2023.

BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Rohit, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and other Indian players, practising for the Nagpur Test.

"#TeamIndia have begun their preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the 1st Test in Nagpur," tweeted BCCI.

Former India captain Kohli also took to Instagram to post a workout video containing his gym sessions and titled it ‘Back at it’.

Comeback man Ravindra Jadeja bowled a lengthy spell and also batted for a considerable length of time as Indian Test team members had two separate sessions at the Old Civil Lines ground.

Jadeja, who was out of action for close to five months after a knee surgery, recently returned back to competitive cricket with a seven wicket haul against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match.

During the first closed door session, Jadeja bowled and batted for a reasonable time as he would like to add miles to his legs in what could be a very physically demanding Test series than most.

Since most of the players save Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav are coming from white ball games, the team think-tank headed by Rahul Dravid wants each and every player to get enough time during their five days of practice before the commencement of the first Test at the VCA ground in Jamtha.

There was a two and half hour morning session where one batch came for training while the second group came in the afternoon.

With 16 members plus four net bowlers from fringe-- namely Rahul Chahar (Rajasthan), Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivas Sai Kishore (both TN) and Saurabh Kumar (UP), it is understood that India are preparing to face a lot of spin bowling from Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

The spinners who had been summoned are those whose state teams are no longer in the fray for Ranji Trophy semi-final.

The presence of four spinners in the main squad and another four makes a total of eight spinners in the set-up.

While Shreyas Iyer is missing the Test due to back injury, both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also faced main team bowlers and throwdown in the nets.

Unlike team's net session before other international games where there are normally three nets (including one for throwdown), there was arrangement for only two during the day as each player was being allotted enough time at the centre net itself.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara bat in the nets. Photograph: BCCI /Twitter

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI /Twitter

IMAGE: Will Shubman Gill open with Rohit Sharma? Photograph: BCCI /Twitter

IMAGE: KL Rahul is back after his wedding. Photograph: BCCI /Twitter

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was also cleared to join the Indian cricket team. Photograph: BCCI /Twitter

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI /Twitter