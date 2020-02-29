PHOTOS: Radha demolishes SL with career-best 4-23

Images from the women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, in Melbourne, on Saturday.
Spinner Radha Yadav bagged a career-best four-wicket haul to enable India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC women's T20 World Cup match, in Melbourne, on Saturday.
The left-arm spinner ran through Sri Lanka’s batting, finishing with figures of 4 for 23, including the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.
Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shone throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12).
However, left-arm spinner Gayakwad tightened the screws in the eighth over, bowling a wicket maiden as she dismissed Madavi.
The introduction of Radha in the ninth over by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worked superbly as, immediately after hitting a six over deep-wicket, the Sri Lankan captain was caught at square leg.
Sri Lanka then suffered a batting collapse as Radha accounted for Hansima Karunaratne (7) and Hasini Perera (7) in her next over. She also dismissed wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani (1).
Gayakwad had figures of 2 for 18 while while Deepti, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket each.