News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Radha demolishes SL with career-best 4-23

PHOTOS: Radha demolishes SL with career-best 4-23

February 29, 2020 12:00 IST

Images from the women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, in Melbourne, on Saturday.

- SCORECARD

India's Radha Yadav bowls during the ICC women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, at Junction Oval in Melbourne, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Radha Yadav bowls during the ICC women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, at Junction Oval in Melbourne, on Saturday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Spinner Radha Yadav bagged a career-best four-wicket haul to enable India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine in their ICC women's T20 World Cup match, in Melbourne, on Saturday.

 

The left-arm spinner ran through Sri Lanka’s batting, finishing with figures of 4 for 23, including the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad celebrates getting the wicket of Harshitha Madhavi.

IMAGE: Rajeshwari Gayakwad celebrates getting the wicket of Harshitha Madhavi. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shone throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12).

However, left-arm spinner Gayakwad tightened the screws in the eighth over, bowling a wicket maiden as she dismissed Madavi.

Deepti Sharma is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Umasha Thimeshani.

The introduction of Radha in the ninth over by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worked superbly as, immediately after hitting a six over deep-wicket, the Sri Lankan captain was caught at square leg.

Sri Lanka then suffered a batting collapse as Radha accounted for Hansima Karunaratne (7) and Hasini Perera (7) in her next over. She also dismissed wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani (1).

Gayakwad had figures of 2 for 18 while while Deepti, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav took one wicket each.

SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1

India, Pakistan to play Asia Cup in Dubai: Ganguly

India, Pakistan to play Asia Cup in Dubai: Ganguly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use