PIX: India vs New Zealand, World Cup warm-up match

May 25, 2019 19:53 IST

Images from the World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand at the Oval in London on Saturday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul is bowled by Trent Boult. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Trent Boult grabbed four wickets with some incisive swing bowling as India were shot out for 179 inside 40 overs against New Zealand in the first of their two warm-up games of the ICC World Cup, at the Oval in London, on Saturday.

Boult grabbed four for 26 in 6.2 overs as Ravindra Jadeja's half-century ensured a 175-plus score for India after being reduced to 115 for one at one stage.



Jadeja's 62-run ninth-wicket stand with Kuldeep Yadav (19) was the only saving grace for India in an otherwise disappointing batting performance.



It was Boult's first spell where he removed openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan along with No 4 KL Rahul (6) that proved to be decisive in overcast conditions.

IMAGE: Trent Boult appeals for the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The lack of footwork was evident as Boult trapped Rohit with a delivery that darted in while Dhawan had an inside edge to a delivery that had a shade more bounce. Rahul inside edged it back on to his stumps when Boult got one to rear up.



Skipper Virat Kohli, who made 18, found his defence breached by Colin de Grandhomme's off-cutter trying to play across the line.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni's painful stay at the crease of 17 from 42 balls was cut short by Tim Southee when he was caught at short midwicket trying to give the bowler charge.



Dhoni, who takes time to settle down, not for once looked comfortable and failed to rotate the strike during the partnership.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal as New Zealand's players celebrate. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

It was Jimmy Neesham (3/26 in 3 overs), who dismissed Hardik Pandya with a cross-seam delivery that moved a shade inducing an outside edge.



Hardik was promoted ahead of Dhoni in adverse conditions and he showed positive intent with six boundaries.



Dinesh Karthik was gone in the same over, flicking a half-volley straight to fine leg and it was Jadeja (54), who resurrected the innings with Kuldeep for company.