Dhoni should bat at No 5 in World Cup: Tendulkar

May 23, 2019 09:47 IST

IMAGE: Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be playing in his fourth World Cup. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat at No 5 in the upcoming 2019 World Cup, which will begin on May 30 in England and Wales.



"My personal opinion is Dhoni should be batting five. I still don't know what the team combination would be, but if you are going Rohit and Shikhar as openers, to Virat (Kohli) at No 3 and whoever at No 4 then Dhoni could be No 5," ESPNCricinfo quoted Tendulkar as saying.

"Then Hardik Pandya, an explosive player, follows them. That way the experienced batsmen are well spaced out and Dhoni can stretch the game towards the end where he himself can be explosive along with Hardik," he added.

Tendulkar, who is the highest run-getter in both One-Day Internationals and Tests, also pointed out that India should use Shikhar Dhawan wisely as he is the only left-hander in the India batting line-up.



When asked whether Dhawan should bat as deep as possible, the batting icon said: "Yes, of course. A left-right combination always helps because that means the bowler has to adjust his line every now and then and the (bowling) captain has also to keep thinking. And if there is a partnership the job becomes even more tougher. So, yes, it is important for a left-hander to be there to put pressure on the leg spinner or for that matter any bowler."



Tendulkar also picked the teams he believes will go into the semi-finals of the premier tournament.



"India, England, Australia should be in the semis. The fourth could be one of New Zealand or Pakistan," he said.



India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

The two-time champions will then travel to London where they will square off against defending champions Australia at The Oval on June 9, while Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be the stage of their third league match against New Zealand on June 13.



In a repeat of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16, while they will return to Southampton to play Afghanistan on June 22. India will be back at Old Trafford for their sixth league match against the Windies, which will be played on June 27.



Edgbaston in Birmingham will host India’s matches against England and Bangladesh on June 30 and July 2 respectively, while their ninth and last league match will be at Headingley against Sri Lanka on July 6.