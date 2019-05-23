WATCH: Team India get into the groove for World Cup

May 23, 2019 18:37 IST

India hit the nets at the Oval Cricket Ground , on Thursday, after landing in London for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19,” BCCI tweeted.

India start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 but before that, they will play 2 practice matches against New Zealand on May 25 and against Bangladesh on May 28.

This is the first World Cup for Virat Kohli as the captain of the side.

Kohli posted the pictures on Twitter, with the caption, "Back with it with the boys."