News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WATCH: Team India get into the groove for World Cup

WATCH: Team India get into the groove for World Cup

May 23, 2019 18:37 IST

Virat Kohli

India hit the nets at the Oval Cricket Ground , on Thursday, after landing in London for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“We're here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19,” BCCI tweeted.

 

India start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 but before that, they will play 2 practice matches against New Zealand on May 25 and against Bangladesh on May 28.

This is the first World Cup for Virat Kohli as the captain of the side. 

Kohli posted the pictures on Twitter, with the caption, "Back with it with the boys."

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

'World Cup will be won and lost in middle overs'

'World Cup will be won and lost in middle overs'

Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
      