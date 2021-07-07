PIX: India play second intra-squad match in SL

July 07, 2021 21:34 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw hits out during the Indian team's intra-squad match in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team continued their preparations for the upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka as they played their second intra-squad match in Colombo on Wednesday.

"A good day in the field as #TeamIndia play their 2nd intra-squad game in Colombo," BCCI tweeted.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya in action. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India will play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13, followed by as many as T20Is.



Former India captain Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the team, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain.

IMAGE: The Indian players celebrate a wicket during the practice match. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team had played their first intra-squad T20 simulation game on Monday with Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI taking on Shikhar Dhawan XI.



Manish Pandey scored 63 off 45 balls for Dhawan XI, but Suryakumar Yadav steered Bhuvneshwar XI home with a quickfire half-century.