Kohli begins training for England series

Kohli begins training for England series

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2021 11:39 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

After the culmination of the World Test Championship, Team India skipper Virat Kohli got right back to training for the five-match series against England.

When it comes to dedication towards fitness in the Indian cricket team, skipper Virat Kohli ranks at the top of the list. He has set the benchmark very high and that's the reason Indian players have become increasingly fit and agile.

 

Kohli took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a couple of videos of him working out using a weight lifting bar.

 

In the first video, Kohli can be seen performing the bent-over row exercise while in the second video, the India captain was captured doing reverse barbell lunges. Fans went into a frenzy and applauded their captain's workout regimen. 

