Kohli 'surprised' by RCB's social media antics

February 13, 2020 09:47 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media antics have not gone down well with skipper Virat Kohli as he on Thursday said that the side should have informed him before deleting the posts on social media.

RCB on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted.

On Wednesday, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers said that they are hoping that it is just a social media strategy.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? Hope it's just a strategy break," de Villiers tweeted.

"Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go," Chahal tweeted.

RCB's performance in the premier T20 tournament has not been up to the mark as the side finished last during the 2017 and 2019 campaign. In 2018, they finished at the sixth spot. Their last best performance came in 2016 as they made the finals of the tournament.