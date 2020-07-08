PIX: England, West Indies players take a knee

July 08, 2020 20:33 IST

IMAGE: The two teams, including the West Indies fielders along with England's opening batsmen Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and the two umpires, knelt in the outfield ahead of start of play on the opening day. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

The England and West Indies players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of play in the first Test at Southampton on Wednesday as international cricket returned after almost four months.

Rain delayed the start of the first Test before England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat.

IMAGE: West Indies captain Jason Holder and his teammates take a knee ahead to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

A minute's silence was also observed to mark the victims of the virus and also in memory of former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes, who died last week.



The Black Lives Matter logo has also been sported on the team jersey of both the teams.

England's players also have the names of key workers on their training shirts. Stokes, whose kit bears the name of Dr Vikas Kumar, a specialist in anaesthetics and critical care, said: "We're only able to play this match because of the amazing job that key workers up and down the country have done to help us through this pandemic."