Last updated on: July 08, 2020 16:09 IST

IMAGE: Teams warm up ahead of day one of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test match at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The toss in the first Test between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton has been delayed due to rain.

The first Test of the #raisethebat series marks the return of international cricket after all international cricket was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match.