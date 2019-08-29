PIX: England cricket team receives WWE championship title

August 29, 2019 17:09 IST

IMAGE: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root pose with a customised WWE belt. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

England Cricket team, on Thursday, received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) belt which was announced by their executive vice president Triple H after the team's heroic win in the ICC Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand last month.

The customised WWE Championship title features the iconic crown and three lions in gold. It has been created by WWE to mark England's World Cup win in July. England Cricket stars Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root proved their WWE Superstar credentials as they took it in turns to strike a winning pose with the title before training at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

WWE Hall of Famer, 14-time World Champion and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the custom WWE Championship Title on social media last month.

The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord's.

England scripted history on July 14 by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The finals will be remembered for ages as it did not have a winner after the 50-over and super over action both ended in a tie.

In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries - 26 - as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.