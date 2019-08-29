News
'Rohit has to wait his chance for a spot in Test XI'

August 29, 2019 15:22 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was not picked for the first Test with Rahane and Vihari doing well in the series opener, it is unlikely he will feature in the second and final Test. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has to wait  for a spot in the Indian Test XI with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari justifying their selection, said former opener Gautam Gambhir in New Delhi on Thursday.

ODI vice-captain Rohit has been in sublime form of late and is part of the Test squad touring the West Indies. He was not picked for the first Test with Rahane and Vihari doing well in the series opener, it is unlikely he will feature in the second and final Test.

 

"He (Rohit) has got to wait for his opportunity. There is Rahane, who has done well now and Vihari too. So he has to wait and when gets that opportunity, he needs to perform," Gambhir told PTI.

An under pressure Rahane scored a timely 81 and 102, his first hundred in two years while Vihari made 32 and 93 as India romped to a 318-run victory.

"I am not at all surprised (with Rahane's performance) but it was a much needed performance, both from individual and team's point of view. And when it comes in a winning cause, it doesn't get better than that," said Gambhir, who played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for India.

Rishabh Pant is now India's first choice wicket-keeper across formats, getting ahead of Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha, who is back in the squad after a long injury lay-off. Saha was the number one choice at the time of his injury.

Gambhir feels Saha too has to wait for his opportunity.

"When someone (Pant) is averaging 48 (45.43 actually) with the bat and scored a hundred each in England and Australia, he deserves to be playing Test cricket. Saha needs to wait for his opportunity as Pant has grabbed his opportunity with both hands," Gambhir added.

A couple of days back. former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani had said that Saha should be given an opportunity instead of Pant.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
