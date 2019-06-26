PIX: Ed Sheeran enjoys Steve Smith's dismissal

June 26, 2019 09:42 IST

Australia ruthlessly demolished England by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday to march into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and put the hosts in serious danger of failing to make the last four.

Many celebrities were seen at the Lord's. Singer Ed Sheeran was spotted in the stands watching the match in the World Cup. The musician was seen happy during the dismissal of Australian Steve Smith. England cricket posted a photo of Sheeran on Twitter and captioned the post as "Steve Smith is out! Ed and Damo loved it".

The official handle of Lords Cricket Ground also shared the picture of Sheeran and captioned the post as " Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to be spotted today at Lord's! We hope you enjoy your day, @edsheeran! #LoveLords #ENGvAUS".

Gareth Southgate, England's football coach was also seen cheering on the team in the stands.

The official handle of Cricket World Cup posted a photo of Southgate on Twitter and captioned the post as "Gareth Southgate is in the crowd! Is cricket coming home? #ENGvAUS #CWC19".

England had reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup last year and under the leadership of Southgate, 'it's coming home' became the go-to-song for England supporters.