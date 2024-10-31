News
Manu Bhaker's Diwali Surprise!

Manu Bhaker's Diwali Surprise!

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 31, 2024 17:17 IST
Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker was spotted engaging with street vendors selling Diwali decor. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/X

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is not just a shooting sensation but also a champion for local artisans.

This Diwali, the 22-year-old chose to illuminate her home with traditional clay diyas, supporting local vendors and promoting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Bhaker was spotted engaging with street vendors selling Diwali decor, highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses. She captioned the post, ‘Shubh Deepawali. Vocal for local. Let's celebrate Diwali with our parivar.’

Cricket fraternity including Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan extended best wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to his official X handle, star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wished everyone "happiness and joy" on Diwali.

 

"Wishing everyone a Diwali full of light, happiness and joy. May this festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your family," Pant wrote on X.

India pacer Mohammed Shami took to his official Instagram handle and said that may the divine light of Diwali bring peace.

"May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life shine on and have a joyous Diwali," Shami wrote on Instagram story.

India batter KL Rahul sent his fans a warmth, light and endless blessings on the ocassion of Diwali.

"Wishing you warmth, light and endless blessings. Happy Diwali," KL Rahul wrote on X.

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hoped this Deepawali bring lots of joy and happiness.

"Wish u a sparkling and a cracker of a Deepawali. May this Deepawali bring lots of joy and happiness in your life," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hoped that this festival of lights will bring joy to people's heart.

"Wishing everyone a Diwali filled with light, love, and endless blessings. May this festival of lights bring joy to your heart, peace to your home, and success to your path. Let's celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and spread happiness far and wide," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also sent greetings on the occasion of lights.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," BCCI wrote on X.

REDIFF SPORTS
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

