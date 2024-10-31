Bhuvi, Ishant, and Umesh's Diwali reunion

The Indian pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav, renowned for their fiery performances on the cricket field, recently came together to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali with their families.

Nupur Nagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife, took to social media to share heartwarming pictures of the gathering, simply captioning them "Hum Sath Sath hain!!"

The images showed the cricketers and their loved ones, including Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh and Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa, along with their children, all dressed in traditional attire and radiating warmth and joy.