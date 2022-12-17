News
PIX: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1, 1st Test

December 17, 2022 11:17 IST
Images from Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Anrich Nortje during Day 1 of the first Test match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Paceman Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece as Australia bowled South Africa out for 152 before tea on day one of the series-opening Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

 

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent Dean Elgar's side in to bat on a green wicket almost undistinguishable from the surrounding grass.

It paid immediate dividends as Australia's quicks crashed through the Proteas' top order in the morning before Lyon (3/14) did the damage in the second session.

Reduced to 27 for four early, South Africa rallied through Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma who built a defiant partnership of 98 runs before Starc (3/41) intervened.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Keshav Maharaj to take his Test wickets tally to 299. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The left-armer softened up Bavuma with a short ball that crashed into his gloves and then had the pint-sized batsman edge onto his stumps for 38 with a fine delivery that nipped back off the seam.

South Africa had rallied to 125 for four before Bavuma's dismissal but ended up losing their last six wickets for 27 runs.

Lyon grabbed his first victim when Marco Jansen (2) charged down the pitch and threw away his wicket with a miscued pull that soared into the air and was caught by Cameron Green.

Keshav Maharaj was out for two, caught by Steve Smith off the bowling of Starc, who finished the session one wicket shy of his milestone 300th.

Lyon had Verreynne out for 64, caught by Smith at slip, making the Australian duo the most prolific bowler-fielding pair in the nation's history with a record 52 dismissals.

IMAGE: Kyle Verreynne top-scored for South Africa with a good knock of 64. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Lyon then removed Anrich Nortje for a duck, with a ball that reared out of the wicket to catch a glove before being snaffled by Travis Head in close.

Fast bowler Cummins wrapped up the innings by having Lungi Ngidi out for three, with Green catching the edge in the gully.

Australia's third seamer Scott Boland earlier took two wickets in three balls, removing opener Sarel Erwee for 10 and Khaya Zondo lbw for a duck.

Australia's bowlers had plenty of assistance, with the ball moving sharply off the seam and swinging under cloudy skies.

However, Elgar gave Starc the first wicket on a platter when he gloved a ball down the leg-side to be caught behind for three.

Cummins took the second wicket, removing Rassie van der Dussen for five, the number three feathering an outside edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
