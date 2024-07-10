Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Gambhir's Deputy

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Gautam Gambhir has enlisted Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar's expertise for the role of assistant coach with Team India.

According to a news agency, Gambhir has formally requested the BCCI to include Nayar in his support staff.

Nayar, renowned for his mentoring skills and heading the KKR Academy, has earned praise from both young and seasoned cricketers.

Dinesh Karthik attributes Nayar to his resurgence as a finisher, while Varun Chakravarthy highlighted Nayar's influence after KKR secured their third IPL title in May.

Gambhir's departure from KKR, where he was instrumental in their IPL 2024 triumph, underscores his commitment to leading India as head coach.

His professional association with Nayar, coupled with Nayar's well known rapport with Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, further strengthens their coaching dynamics.

Meanwhile, former seamers Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are reportedly under consideration for the national team's bowling coach position, as BCCI deliberates their appointments.

With Gambhir's leadership, India prepares for a new era with revamped support staff following the conclusion of Paras Mhambrey's tenure as bowling coach.