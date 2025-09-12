PIX: A Glimpse At Women's ODI World Cup Venues!

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The eight-team tournament will see each team play seven group-stage matches against every other side, with the top four advancing to the knockout stages.

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the event, having won the title seven times while England have four title triumphs. New Zealand, who emerged victorious in 2020, are the only other team to have had success at the event.

Set to be staged at five venues -- four in India and one in Sri Lanka -- the tournament will commence with an encounter between the co-hosts.

Let us take a look at the venues set to host the women's cricket marque event:

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

IMAGE: The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

With a capacity of 45,300, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is the ninth-largest stadium in India. Opened in 2008, it has seen some high-profile games played over the years. It hosted the inaugural Indian Premier League final in 2008 as the 2010 edition's final.

The first match of the Women's World Cup at this venue will between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on October 20. It will host two more group games, including India's final match in the league stage, against Bangladesh. It will also host the second semifinal on October 30, and potentially the final on November 2.

In 2022, India faced Australia in a T20I here, marking the first women's international match at the venue.

It also hosted the Test match between India and England in 2023, where Deepti Sharma claimed her maiden five-for in the format. The World Cup will see the DY Patil Stadium hosting its first ODI game.

Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati

IMAGE: The Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati. Photograph: BCCI

Opened in 2012, the stadium in the north-eastern state of Assam has hosted several international games. With a capacity of 46,000, it will be the largest venue used for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The Assam Cricket Association Stadium will host the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka, apart from three group-stage matches. It will also potentially host the first semifinal on October 29.

In 2017, the stadium became the 49th ground in India to host a an international match. The Indian women's team played there for the first time in 2019. The stadium was witness to eight centuries, with star batter Virat Kohli accounting for two of them.

In 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 in a T20I against Australia, a record that was recently surpassed by South Africa's Dewald Brevis.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IMAGE: The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam . Photograph: BCCI

Located on India's east coast, the Visakhapatnam ground, opened in 2003, has a seating capacity of up to 27,500 spectators.

In the Women's World Cup, India and South Africa will play here on October 9 before the high-profile clash between India and defending champions Australia on October 12. Three other group-stage games will also be staged here.

The stadium hosted its first international match in 2005, a game remembered for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's spectacular 148 against Pakistan. Five years later, in 2010, the Indian women's team played their first match at the venue - an ODI against England. They played their first T20I here in 2012 against Australia.

In 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs when he scored an unbeaten 157 against the West Indies here.

Holkar Stadium, Indore

IMAGE: The Holkar Stadium, Indore . Photograph: ANI Photo

The Holkar Stadium has hosted several international matches and IPL fixtures. With a capacity of 30,000, it was renamed in 2010 as a tribute to the Holkar dynasty.

The venue's first international match was an ODI between India and England in 2006. Since then, it has hosted a total of 15 international games, including three Tests, eight ODIs, and four T20Is.

The stadium will host five matches of the Women's World Cup, beginning on October 1 with a clash between New Zealand and Australia. The other matches scheduled to be held here include those between India and England, Australia and South Africa, and Australia and England.

The ground has witnessed some historic knocks over the years. In 2011, Virender Sehwag crafted the second-ever double century in men's ODIs by blasting 219 against the West Indies.

In 2017, Rohit Sharma scored a blazing 35-ball century against Sri Lanka, equalling the then record for the fastest T20I century.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

IMAGE: The R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Photograph: ANI Photo

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the only venue outside India that will host matches during the Women's World Cup 2025. With a capacity of up to 35,000 spectators, it stands as one of the region's premier cricket grounds.

The ground first hosted women's international cricket in 1999 when Sri Lanka played against the Netherlands.

In the Women's World Cup, it is set to host up to 11 matches in the group stage, beginning on October 2 with a clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The venue may also potentially host a semifinal and the final.

Opened in 1986, the stadium has a rich history of hosting major international tournaments. It staged matches during the 1996 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, as well as the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, including the final.

The venue also hosted the 2012 ICC Women's and Men's T20 World Cup and their respective finals, where Australia (women's) and West Indies (men's) won the titles.

In 1997, Sri Lanka set the highest-ever Test total when they posted 952/6 (declared) against India.