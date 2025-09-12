HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Vs Pakistan: Punjab Kings Stirs Controversy

September 12, 2025 14:02 IST

IMAGE: Punjab Kings erases Pakistan from fixture. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is never just about runs and wickets -- it's about pride, politics, and deep-seated tensions.

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between the two teams has already sparked intense debate, with many questioning whether India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, should have agreed to play against a nation linked to terrorism.

Adding fuel to the discussion, IPL franchise Punjab Kings found a bold and unconventional way to express their disapproval.

Just hours before the high-profile match on September 14, the team posted a graphic on social media announcing India's next fixture -- deliberately omitting Pakistan's name.

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, prompting Punjab Kings to disable comments on X, as fans reacted strongly to the move.

 
