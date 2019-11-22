Warner 'grateful for support after tough period'

November 22, 2019 14:57 IST

David Warner scored his first century since returning from his ball-tampering ban to drive Australia to a first-innings lead of 72 runs over Pakistan with nine wickets in hand on the second day of the opening Test at the Gabba on Friday.

The 33-year-old opener finished another sunny day in Brisbane on 151 not out off 265 deliveries with Australia in control at 312 for one in reply to Pakistan's 240.

Warner's path to his 22nd century was not entirely smooth and he benefited from a reprieve on 56 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Test debutant Naseem Shah.

The 16-year-old schoolboy's celebrations of his maiden Test wicket were abruptly curtailed, however, when television pictures showed he had overstepped the mark.

Warner returned to the crease only to endure another scare on 93 when he was inches from being run out by a direct hit from Yasir Shah fielding in the deep.

There was a nervous wait on 99 over the tea break before he finally reached cricket's most significant milestone for the first time in nearly two years with a single clipped off his hips.

While Warner's celebration of his half century earlier in the day had been muted, the left-hander's delight at the hundred was palpable as he leapt into the air in trademark fashion and kissed the badge on his helmet.

"It means a lot," said Warner.

"My family and I have obviously had a tough period but that support from Australia here doesn't go unnoticed and I can't thank everyone enough. And obviously my team mates, they've been outstanding."

After the 12-month ban and a disappointing Ashes series in England, where he managed only 95 runs in 10 innings, it was a more circumspect century, featuring only seven boundaries, than some of those he scored earlier in his career.

Warner had yet another scare late in the day when an Imran Khan delivery clipped his off stump without dislodging the bails.

"At the end of the day, you've just got to keep working hard and backing yourself," Warner added.

"Someone's looking over me and I'm grateful for that."