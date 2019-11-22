PICS, 1st Test: Australia vs Pakistan, Gabba

Last updated on: November 22, 2019 11:43 IST

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner bats on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

David Warner was one run short of his first century since returning from his ball-tampering ban as Australia reached 195 without loss at tea on the second day of the opening Test on Friday, coming within 45 runs of Pakistan’s first innings tally.

The 33-year-old opener benefited from a reprieve on 56 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Naseem Shah only for the 16-year-old to have his maiden Test wicket taken away from him after TV pictures showed he had overstepped the mark.

IMAGE: Umpire Richard Kettleborough signals a no ball after Pakistan's Naseem Shah oversteps. Shah had originally claimed the wicket of David Warner, having him caught behind. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Warner strutted back to crease and set about the Pakistan bowling again, brushing aside the memories of his disappointing Ashes series to finish on 99 not out after turning down the chance of a risky second run off the last ball of the session.

His opening partner Joe Burns also had a point to prove after being dropped for the Ashes series and he did it in the best way possible with an unbeaten 88 on his home ground.

Pakistan, who made 240 on day one at the Gabba, may have been ruing the decision to leave out experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas for the opening Test in the two-match series and pick two teenagers and 32-year-old Imran Khan.

IMAGE: Australia's Joe Burns goes to ground after being struck by a delivery off Pakistan's Naseem Shah. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Naseem (0-47) showed why he had been awarded his first Test cap at such a tender age as he bowled consistently above 140 kilometres per hour (87 mph), while 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi (0-29) also generated good pace.

The Pakistan attack, however, rarely looked like taking wickets and, the Naseem no ball aside, a direct hit from Yasir Shah fielding in the deep that almost ran out Warner on 93 was the most concerning moment for the Australians.