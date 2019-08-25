PICS: India vs West Indies, first Test, Day 4

Last updated on: August 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Images from Day 4 of the first Test between India and the West Indies in Antigua.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring a century on Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies, in Antigua. Photograph: BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane scored a hundred but Hanuma Vihari missed out on a maiden one by seven runs before India declared their second innings on 343 for seven, setting the West Indies a stiff 419-run victory target, on Day 4 of the first Test, in Antigua, on Sunday.

Rahane and Vihari raised a 135-run stand for the fifth wicket, after India lost skipper Virat Kohli early in the morning, as India tightened their grip on the Test.

While Rahane, who scored 81 in the first innings, registered his first a Test hundred since the 132 against Sri Lanka in August 2017, Vihari, who posted his second Test fifty, fell seven short of a maiden hundred in only his fifth Test.

The moment Vihari miscued a pull, which landed in the gloves of wicketkeeper Shai Hope, India declared their second innings.

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari takes evasive action to avoid bouncer. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane's patient knock came off 242 balls, with just five shots to the fence, but Vihari paced his innings nicely. The Hyderabad batsman hit 10 fours and a six in his 128-ball knock at an impressive strike rate of 72.65. However, in an attempt to get some quick runs, he pulled Jason Holder but could not connect the ball and the under-edge was easily taken by Hope.

Before that Rahane too fell while trying to score quickly, caught by Holder off Shannon Gabriel.

Off-spinner Roston Chase (4/132) was the most successful bowler for the hosts as he got rid of Rishabh Pant (7) after dismissing Kohli (51).

Resuming at 185 for three, India lost Kohli (51) when his leading edge off Chase flew to John Campbell, who took the catch on second attempt.

That ended the fourth-wicket partnership between Kohli and Rahane; it yielded 106 runs for India.

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari is congratulated by Ajinkya Vihari after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The other overnight batsman Rahane was joined by Vihari, who easily worked the ball around in gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Holder made it an all-spin attack by introducing John Campbell from the other end.

As soon as the new ball was available, pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel operated in tandem but before that the West Indies part-timers had bowled 41 overs in this innings alone.

While Roach and Gabriel bowled a few testing deliveries, it was largely an untroubled stay for both Rahane and Vihari.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was the first Indian wicket to fall in the second innings, trapped by Chase in the 14th over although TV replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump but the batsman didn't go for review, on Saturday.

After Agarwal's departure, KL Rahul (38) and Chesteshwar Pujara (25) added 43 runs for the second wicket to take India forward.

Rahul, however, gave away his wicket, bowled by Chase. He went across his stumps while going for a sweep, only to expose all the three stumps and the West Indian spinner stuck as the batsman failed to connect the ball.

An over later, Roach went through Pujara's defence to reduce India to 81 for three.

Before that, India bowled out West Indies for 222 in 74.2 overs in their first innings in reply to 297 with Ishant Sharma returning with best figures of 5 for 43.

Besides Ishant, Mohammed Shami (2/48) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/64) scalped two wickets a piece.