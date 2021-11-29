PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 5

Images from Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Monday.

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Tom Latham bats during Day 5 of the first Test against India, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Night-watchman William Somerville defied India’s bowling attack with some gutsy batting alongside senior opener Tom Latham as New Zealand took the honours in the first session on Day 5, reaching 79 for 1 in chase of 284 at lunch, in the first Test, in Kanpur, on Monday.

A minimum of 60 overs remain in the next two sessions in which India need to get nine wickets and New Zealand 205 runs.

Somerville, unbeaten on 36 off 109 balls at the break, Latham, batting on 35 off 96 balls, added 76 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand as the track hardly offered any significant help to the Indian spinners, save one delivery from Ravindra Jadeja (6-0-11-0).

IMAGE: India pacer Ishant Sharma receives medical attention after hurting his finger while fielding. Photograph: BCCI

That delivery turned back sharply into Latham after being pitched on the rough created outside the off-stump by bowler's footmarks. India took the review but replays showed the ball did not pitch in line.

Otherwise, the duo weren’t really perturbed by the Indian spinners, who found it difficult to create chances.

It also didn't help that fast bowlers Ishant Sharma (4-0-13-0) and Umesh Yadav (6-0-25-0) bowled in complete contrast to what their Kiwi counterparts Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson did on the same pitch.

IMAGE: Night-watchman William Somerville plays a defensive stroke early in the morning session on Day 5. Photograph: BCCI

Just like he looked when in England, Ishant's run-up was gingerly and not for once during the morning spell did he look in rhythm. He and Umesh tried the short-ball tactic to the unfancied Somerville but the batter swayed and ducked without any discomfort and also played the rising delivery with soft hands.

Somerville, who basically comes in at No 10, hit Umesh for three boundaries and after that gained a lot of confidence. Out of the three, the first one was a drive and the other two fierce cut shots as the bowler dropped short and also gave width.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill watches anxiously as Ajinkya Rahane fails to latch on to a difficult chance from William Somerville. Photograph: BCCI

Latham, who scored 95 in the first innings, once again brought his high quality defensive game against the spinners but at the same time did not hesitate in sweeping Jadeja for a boundary.

Somerville's confident approach also rubbed in on Latham, who gave him a lot of strike.

The desperation of Indian bowlers was visible when Ravichandran Ashwin (12-2-19-1) bowled to Somerville with four close-in fielders, including three on leg-side -- a backward short leg, a forward short-leg and a silly mid-on -- but Somerville defended well to his credit.