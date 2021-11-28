PICS: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4

Images from Day 4 in the first Test between India and New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of India’s Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings during Day 4 of the first Test, in Kanpur, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and his temporary deputy Cheteshwar Pujara's saga of failures continued as India were put on the mat by New Zealand’s bowlers on Day 4 of the first Test, at Green Park in Kanur, on Sunday.

Pacer Tim Southee bagged the big wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja, after Kyle Jamieson dismissed Shubman Gill early in the day, to have the hosts reeling at 84 for 5 in their second innings at lunch.

First innings centurion Shreyas Iyer (batting on 18 off 51 balls) and the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin (bating on 20 off 35 balls) were in the process stemming the rot as India's overall lead extended to 133. The duo have so far added 33 runs for the sixth wicket.

While the pitch is still not an unplayable one, India's spinners could be able to defend anything in the range of 180, as it is expected that a lot of balls will keep low even if there won't be much turn on offer.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson appeal for caught behind against Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

However, on the fourth morning, Southee, a practitioner of conventional swing bowling, gave a master-class on how to bowl on an unresponsive Indian track, classically setting up the batters.

But before Southee got into the act, Kyle Jamieson (8-3-21-2) targeted Cheteshwar Pujara's (22 off 33 balls) ribcage, getting one to rear up on this dead track and it brushed the India No 3's gloves and went into the hands of ‘keeper Tom Blundell.

The umpire wasn’t sure as the Kiwis appealed for caught behind. They quickly took the review and the decision was reversed.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson gets a round of high-fives from his New Zealand teammates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane (4 off 15 balls) is out of form and the world knows that. The best way to create pressure was to cut down on singles. Thus for 13 balls he struggled to get a run.

Then a gorgeous inside out cover drive off Ajaz Patel (9-2-29-1) seemed like helping him break the shackles. However, Patel, who has looked way below Test class, produced his best delivery of the match.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

An arm ball that was fired in with the angle caught Rahane plumb in-front trying to play a forward defensive prod.

Mayank Agarwal (17) did all the hard work in the first hour but then Southee (10-2-27-2) set him up with deliveries that came into him from good length spot as he played with a closed bat-face.

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates with Tim Southee after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Then he pitched one in the same spot. To Agarwal's horror, it shaped slightly away after he committed to a closed bat face. The result was a regulation catch for Tom Latham in second slip.

For Ravindra Jadeja (0), Southee used the width of the crease with an angular delivery that rapped him on the pads. The umpire raised the finger. Jadeja took the review, lost it and was out for a duck.

At 51 for 5, Ashwin joined Iyer and played some attacking strokes, including a straight drive off Southee, to calm the tense dressing room.