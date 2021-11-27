Shreyas is latest, but Sehwag tops!

16 Indian batters have scored a century on Test debut.
Many did not score a hundred again in their Test careers.
Rajneesh Gupta's fascinating facts on the members of the elite club of debutant centurions.
|Player
|Inns1
|Inns2
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|1
|Lala Amarnath
|38
|118
|England
|Mumbai
|1933-34
|Did not score another hundred in 23 more Tests.
|2
|Deepak Shodhan
|110
|-
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|1952-53
|Coming in at no 8 Deepak was last out for 110, taking India from 179/6 to 397. He scored 45 and 11 in his next Test against the West Indies, missed the next three Tests due to illness and scored a crucial 15* at number 10 in the fifth Test of the series. He was never picked to play for the country again!
|3
|A G Kripal Singh
|100*
|-
|New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|1955-56
|Did not score another hundred in 13 more Tests.
|4
|Abbas Ali Baig
|26
|112
|England
|Manchester
|1959
|The first Indian to score a hundred while making debut in an overseas Test, Baig played nine more Tests without scoring another hundred.
|5
|Hanumant Singh
|105
|23
|England
|Delhi
|1963-64
|Played 13 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
|6
|Gundappa Viswanath
|0
|137
|Australia
|Kanpur
|1969-70
|First player ever to score a hundred on Test debut after scoring a duck in the first innings, Viswanath was also the first player to score a hundred on both first-class and Test debut. He ended his career with 6,080 runs in 91 Tests with 14 hundreds.
|7
|Surinder Amarnath
|124
|9
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|1975-76
|Lala and Surinder Amarnath provided the first instance of a father-son combination scoring a hundred on Test debut. Like his father, Surinder also failed to score another hundred in his Test career.
|8
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|110
|-
|England
|Kolkata
|1984-85
|After scoring a hundred on Test debut, he also scored a hundred in his second Test and then in his third Test too -- the first player in Test cricket to do so. Azhar ended his career with a total of 22 hundreds in 99 Tests with over 6,000 runs.
|9
|Pravin Amre
|103
|-
|South Africa
|Durban
|1992-93
|Played 10 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
|10
|Sourav Ganguly
|131
|-
|England
|Lord's
|1996
|Scored a hundred in his second Test too; ended his career with 7,212 runs from 113 Tests with a total of 16 hundreds.
|11
|Virender Sehwag
|105
|31
|South Africa
|Bloemfontein
|2001-02
|Among all Indian players who scored a hundred on Test debut, Virender Sehwag ended with most Tests (104), most runs (8,586), most hundreds (23) and most triple hundreds (2).
|12
|Suresh Raina
|120
|-
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo SSC
|2010
|Played 17 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
|13
|Shikhar Dhawan
|187
|-
|Australia
|Mohali
|2012-13
|Shikhar scored the highest score on Test debut by an Indian, which was also the fastest hundred by a debutant (85 balls). Shikhar has so far scored a total of seven hundreds in 34 Tests.
|14
|Rohit Sharma
|177
|-
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|2013-14
|Rohit followed his debut hundred with another hundred in the second Test (reaching the mark with a six), he then did not reach the three-figure mark in the next 19 Tests. He has, however, scored six hundreds in his last 22 Tests.
|15
|Prithvi Shaw
|134
|-
|West Indies
|Rajkot
|2018-19
|Prithvi -- like Viswanath -- also holds the distinction of scoring hundreds on both first-class and Test debut. He was also the youngest Indian to score a ton on Test debut. Prithvi has, however, not scored another hundred in four more Tests he has played.
|16
|Shreyas Iyer
|105
|-
|New Zealand
|Kanpur
|2021-22
|Iyer emulated his coach Pravin Amre to become the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com