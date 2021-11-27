News
Shreyas is latest, but Sehwag tops!

Shreyas is latest, but Sehwag tops!

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
November 27, 2021 11:30 IST
16 Indian batters have scored a century on Test debut.
Many did not score a hundred again in their Test careers.
Rajneesh Gupta's fascinating facts on the members of the elite club of debutant centurions.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut. Photograph: BCCI
 

 

#PlayerInns1Inns2OpponentVenueSeason
 
1 Lala Amarnath 38 118 England Mumbai 1933-34
Did not score another hundred in 23 more Tests.
 
2 Deepak Shodhan 110 - Pakistan Kolkata 1952-53
Coming in at no 8 Deepak was last out for 110, taking India from 179/6 to 397. He scored 45 and 11 in his next Test against the West Indies, missed the next three Tests due to illness and scored a crucial 15* at number 10 in the fifth Test of the series. He was never picked to play for the country again!
 
3 A G Kripal Singh 100* - New Zealand Hyderabad 1955-56
Did not score another hundred in 13 more Tests.
 
4 Abbas Ali Baig 26 112 England Manchester 1959
The first Indian to score a hundred while making debut in an overseas Test, Baig played nine more Tests without scoring another hundred.
 
5 Hanumant Singh 105 23 England Delhi 1963-64
Played 13 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
 
6 Gundappa Viswanath 0 137 Australia Kanpur 1969-70
First player ever to score a hundred on Test debut after scoring a duck in the first innings, Viswanath was also the first player to score a hundred on both first-class and Test debut. He ended his career with 6,080 runs in 91 Tests with 14 hundreds.
 
7 Surinder Amarnath 124 9 New Zealand Auckland 1975-76
Lala and Surinder Amarnath provided the first instance of a father-son combination scoring a hundred on Test debut. Like his father, Surinder also failed to score another hundred in his Test career.
 
8 Mohammad Azharuddin 110 - England Kolkata 1984-85
After scoring a hundred on Test debut, he also scored a hundred in his second Test and then in his third Test too -- the first player in Test cricket to do so. Azhar ended his career with a total of 22 hundreds in 99 Tests with over 6,000 runs.
 
9 Pravin Amre 103 - South Africa Durban 1992-93
Played 10 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
 
10 Sourav Ganguly 131 - England Lord's 1996
Scored a hundred in his second Test too; ended his career with 7,212 runs from 113 Tests with a total of 16 hundreds.
 
11 Virender Sehwag 105 31 South Africa Bloemfontein 2001-02
Among all Indian players who scored a hundred on Test debut, Virender Sehwag ended with most Tests (104), most runs (8,586), most hundreds (23) and most triple hundreds (2).
 
12 Suresh Raina 120 - Sri Lanka Colombo SSC 2010
Played 17 more Tests without scoring another hundred.
 
13 Shikhar Dhawan 187 - Australia Mohali 2012-13
Shikhar scored the highest score on Test debut by an Indian, which was also the fastest hundred by a debutant (85 balls). Shikhar has so far scored a total of seven hundreds in 34 Tests.
 
14 Rohit Sharma 177 - West Indies Kolkata 2013-14
Rohit followed his debut hundred with another hundred in the second Test (reaching the mark with a six), he then did not reach the three-figure mark in the next 19 Tests. He has, however, scored six hundreds in his last 22 Tests.
 
15 Prithvi Shaw 134 - West Indies Rajkot 2018-19
Prithvi -- like Viswanath -- also holds the distinction of scoring hundreds on both first-class and Test debut. He was also the youngest Indian to score a ton on Test debut. Prithvi has, however, not scored another hundred in four more Tests he has played.
 
16 Shreyas Iyer 105 - New Zealand Kanpur 2021-22
Iyer emulated his coach Pravin Amre to become the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

