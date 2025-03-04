IMAGE: India Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Sunil Gavaskar slammed Congress national Spokesperson Shama Mohamed over her social media posts calling Rohit Sharma 'fat'.



In her now-deleted posts on X, Mohamed said the India captain is 'fat for a sportsman'.



'Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!' she said.



Batting great Gavaskar said cricket is not about the size of a player but about the mental strength of a player.



'I have always said if you want only

slim guys, then you should go to a modelling competition and pick all the models. It's not about that,' Gavaskar told the India Today television channel.'It's about how well you can play cricket. We talked about Sarfaraz Khan -- he was vilified for a long time because he was on the heavier side. But if he scores 150 for India in a Test match and follows it up with another two or three fifty-plus scores, then what's the issue?' Gavaskar asked.'I don't think size has anything to do with it. It's your mental strength -- whether you can last the distance -- that's the most important thing. Bat well, bat for long, and score runs.'