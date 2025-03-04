Sunil Gavaskar slammed Congress national Spokesperson Shama Mohamed over her social media posts calling Rohit Sharma 'fat'.
In her now-deleted posts on X, Mohamed said the India captain is 'fat for a sportsman'.
'Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!' she said.
Batting great Gavaskar said cricket is not about the size of a player but about the mental strength of a player.
'I have always said if you want only
slim guys, then you should go to a modelling competition and pick all the models. It's not about that,' Gavaskar told the India Today television channel.
'It's about how well you can play cricket. We talked about Sarfaraz Khan -- he was vilified for a long time because he was on the heavier side. But if he scores 150 for India in a Test match and follows it up with another two or three fifty-plus scores, then what's the issue?' Gavaskar asked.
'I don't think size has anything to do with it. It's your mental strength -- whether you can last the distance -- that's the most important thing. Bat well, bat for long, and score runs.'