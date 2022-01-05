News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1

PICS: Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1

January 05, 2022 07:58 IST
Stuart Broad

IMAGE: England’s Stuart Broad and Jack Leach soaks up the rain during Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

David Warner and Marcus Harris ushered Australia to an early lunch at 30 without loss after a rain-disrupted first session of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

 

Ashes

IMAGE: Crowds reach for their umbrellas after a second rain delay was called during Day 1. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes after heavy early morning showers and there were still dark clouds over Sydney's eastern suburbs when Australia skipper Cummins elected to send his openers in.

They weathered fewer than five overs of seam bowling from England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson before the skies opened again.

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson fields his own delivery during Day 1. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The openers returned after a lengthy break but the covers were soon on again when another shower swept in from the Pacific Ocean. Only 12 1/2 overs were possible before lunch.

Warner will resume for the second session on 15 not out, while Harris was unbeaten on 11.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, leaving the tourists playing only for pride as they seek a first Test win Down Under in 11 years.

Ashes

IMAGE: Rain covers are on. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The hosts brought Usman Khawaja into the middle order in place of Travis Head, who tested positive for COVID-19.

With Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes both struggling with shoulder problems, England recalled Broad after the veteran bowler missed two of the first three Tests.

The fifth Test, originally scheduled for Perth, will take place as a day-night match in Hobart from Jan. 14-18.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

