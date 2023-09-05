News
Pick Your Indian Team For World Cup

Pick Your Indian Team For World Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 05, 2023 06:48 IST
IMAGE: All the regulars are set to make the cut in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, with the selectors not willing to risk any surprise choices. Photograph: BCCI
 

K L Rahul could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle as the national selectors pick India's 15-member squad for the World Cup on Tuesday.

The selectors and team management heaved a sigh of relief as Rahul cleared his fitness test on Monday following which he was given the all-clear to join the Indian team at the Asia Cup.

Along with Rahul all the other regulars are set to make the cut in the 15-member squad with the selectors not willing to risk any surprise choices.

Young batter Tilak Varma, pace bowler Prasidh Krishna and travelling reserve Sanju Samson are the three names set to miss out from the current Indian team at the Asia Cup.

But all three will still be in contention in case of any injuries or loss of form as the selectors have time until September 27 to make changes to the provisional 15-member squad.

Suryakumar Yadav will consider himself lucky if he makes it to the World Cup despite his ordinary record in 50 overs cricket. Axar Patel is another surprise choice, but his batting abilities saw him get the nod ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Do you think Chahal deserves a place in the World Cup team?

Should Samson get the nod ahead of Suryakumar?

Here's your chance to help the selectors pick India's squad for the World Cup.

Please select your India's 15-member World Cup squad from the list and do post your choices in the message board below:

REDIFF CRICKET
