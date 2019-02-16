Sehwag offers help for Pulwama terror attack martyrs' kids

February 16, 2019 17:09 IST

'It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices.'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.



On Thursday, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in the valley.



"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.



Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary.



"I am donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist said.



Condolence messages have been pouring in for the family of the deceased soldiers since the news of the attack broke out.



Condemning the terror attack, former India opener Sehwag had earlier tweeted, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."



India captain Virat Kohli had earlier postponed the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours, which was to take place on Saturday, as a 'mark of respect' to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.



"The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow," Kohli posted on Twitter on Friday.



Minerva Punjab FC have also requested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to shift their upcoming I-League match from Srinagar or defer it in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, saying the club is ready to forfeit if the game is not rescheduled.



Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC are scheduled to play Real Kashmir FC on February 18 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.



"We have written to the AIFF requesting them to shift the game from Srinagar. My team jersey has the line written 'We Salute Indian Army'. A game of football is nothing compared to what has happened last evening," Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj said.



"We are willing to forfeit the game if it is not moved out. I am sure the people will stand by us and really three points don't matter under the circumstances," he added.



Established in 1955, Minerva Academy is a premier training institute for SSB aspirants with over 60 years of experience.



"We wear a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on our match jerseys. Needless to say, we stand in support with our Armed Forces, and cannot play a football match, where 42 of our brothers have been martyred.



"Additionally there is the security threat which will be faced by us when if we do travel for our match. Who will guarantee our safety? Ideally, there should be written assurances and permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs that the region is safe enough to conduct the match as scheduled and that our safety can be guaranteed," the club said in its statement.



"Considering the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances we hereby request you to please defer the I-League fixture against Real Kashmir till such time our safety is guaranteed by the authorities or have it held at a neutral venue," the club further said.



Third-placed East Bengal, who are scheduled to be in the valley on February 28, have also got in touch with the AIFF after the attack, expressing similar security concerns.

Image: Daughter of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal pays her last respect during the wreath-laying ceremony, in Dehradun, on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter