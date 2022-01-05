PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and India, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India's Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half century with Ajinkya Rahane during Day 3 in the second Test against South Africa, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Under-fire senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane added a lifeline to their respective careers with crucial half-centuries, but South Africa came back strongly in the second Test by reducing India to 188 for 6 at lunch on the third day, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Kagiso Rabada (14-3-54-3) breathed fire in the final 45 minutes while Duanne Olivier (11-1-43-1) and Lungi Ngidi (8-2-34-1) also hit the right lengths to get four quick wickets.

India now lead by 161 runs and South Africa will be aiming to polish off the lower order and set themselves a gettable target, since anything in the vicinity of 200 would be difficult to achieve at the Bull Ring.

The match now hangs in the balance again as Rishabh Pant's indiscreet shot put India in a spot after Pujara (53 off 86 balls) and Rahane (58 off 78 balls), in a rarely seen counter-attacking mode, added 111 runs in just 23.2 overs.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane scored 8 fours and a six in his 58 off 78 balls. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Having understood that time is indeed running out for them, both the batters decided not to try and hang around as they looked for scoring opportunities. The half volleys were driven imperiously and the width was dispatched disdainfully square off the wicket.

When Marco Jansen bowled one short, Rahane uncorked the slash over point for a six.

Pujara's 50 came off 62 balls while Rahane's half-century was completed off 67, signalling that they were trying to show 'intent' and put team's interest above everything else.

They hit 18 fours and a six between them.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

There was a time when India were 155 for 2, with a lead of 128, and it seemed that South Africa's propensity to bowl too short or too full was proving to be damaging.

But then Rabada, South Africa's best exponent of fast bowling since Dale Steyn, produced a piece of inspiration that is so synonymous with traditional format.

He found that ideal back of length where there is a crack and it landed there to deviate sharply, taking Rahane's edge into keeper Kyle Verreynne's gloves.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada rejoices with his South Africa teammates after dismissing Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Pujara then got one from Olivier in the off-stump channel to be plumb despite lunging far forward.

However, the man who disappointed one and all was Pant, who first got a snorter from Rabada that hit his helmet visor when he tried to defend awkwardly and then he charged like a raging bull trying to convert a short ball into half volley. The result was an edge to keeper.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar called it irresponsible batting and said “no excuse and nonsense of playing a natural game" can be provided when people like Rahane and Pujara were "taking blows" for the team.